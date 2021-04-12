Kritter empowers Retailers & eCommerce players to lock horns with Amazon DSP

Kritter ATS (Ad Trading Stack) brings the retailers at par Amazon’s DSP, providing a level field for them to compete for the advertising dollars

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kritter Software Technology is enabling eCommerce players and retailers to get their own commerce advertising platform or retail media networks.

The company’s Ad Trading Stack brings the retailers at par Amazon’s own DSP providing a level field for them to compete for the advertising dollars in a highly skewed market. Amazon has a clear monopoly when it comes to the retail media advertising market in the USA with almost 80% (source-eMarketer) of it going through its platform.

This can be attributed to the fact that the Amazon Advertising Platform providers a flexible interface for advertisers to create a winning advertising mix. To top that off, the audience that the advertisers target can be broken down into high intent in-market segments based on their transactional, browsing, and behavioral signals.

In short, it’s the 1st party data with Amazon that is in play combined with an evolved advertising platform that does it for them.

To create such an elaborate platform from scratch would take years of efforts backed by millions of dollars and experts who are hands-on with the ad trading stack.

Fortunately, Kritter, having developed the commerce advertising platform for major retailers in India, is offering a solution that can help eCommerce players and retailers embark and excel in this journey in a few months. In addition to this, the solution providers end-to-end data security and is compliant with all privacy laws and regulations.

Kritter ad trading stack (ATS) enables retailers to set up their own commerce advertising with features at par, if not exceeding, that of Amazon’s. Within months retailers can onboard their sellers, merchants, partners, and brands to start running ads on their platform.



Here is a brief overview of Kritter ATS viz-a-viz Amazon Demand Side Platform -

1. Support for Ad Types - Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, Sponsored Display, Display Ads, Video Ads, Dynamic Product Ads

Amazon - Yes

Kritter - Yes. Kritter supports custom ads based on your need in addition to all the popular ad types, dimensions, and sizes.

2. Attribution & Reporting - Performance Dashboard - Supply & Demand Insights, Video Tracking, User Reports, Conversion Tracking, Standard and computed metric

Amazon - Yes

Kritter - Yes

3. Data Integration & Audience Building - Data Management Platform, Integration with 1st Party Data, Advertiser-Hashed Audiences. Pixel-based list building

Amazon - Yes

Kritter - Yes. Using Machine-Learning and AI, the audience can be segmented and integrated with the Kritter system. Advertisers can, then, leverage the audience segments, at a premium rate, to boost their campaign performance

4. Search Keyword Targeting

Amazon - Yes

Kritter - Yes. Kritter ATS supports Fuzzy Keyword match type to enable advertisers to run ads for related categories.

5. Self Serve & Managed Services

Amazon - Yes

Kritter - Yes

6. Bidding Strategies

Amazon - CPM

Kritter - CPM, CPC, & CPI. Kritter supports Custom Bidding Algorithms.



About Kritter -

Kritter Software Technology is an 8-year old digital advertising technology company offering -

- a highly customizable Ad Trading Stack (ATS) that can be used as an ad server, a demand-side platform (DSP), a supply-side platform (SSP), and an ad-exchange

- commerce & retail advertising solutions

- Monetization solution for payment apps/ wallets