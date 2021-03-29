Kritter helped Top Payment App scale to 6 billion monthly ad requests

Kritter enabled a major fintech company scale up their ad operations from managing a few thousand ad requests to over 6 billion ad monthly ad requests.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In mid-2020, one of the world’s leading payment apps (by user base) partnered with Kritter to upgrade their existing commerce advertising infrastructure. The company with 200+ million users and an ever-increasing merchant base of 15+ million was facing the below issues hindering them from fully realizing their monetization potential -

- Activating and mobilizing their 1st party data for the advertisers in a secure environment

- Onboarding advertisers, merchants, and sellers seamlessly

- Delivering personalized ads based on location and audience opt-in behavior

- Optimizing all available real estate

When starting the engagement with Kritter, the payment app made it a prerequisite for the ATS provider that the data needs to sit within their highly secure on-premise data infrastructure (and not on third-party cloud service providers like GCP, Azure, or AWS).

Given the highly regulated nature of payment applications and financial services in general, customer and transaction data security was non-negotiable.

Kritter approached the brief while keeping this mandate at the topmost priority and created the secure, on-prem infrastructure within the first three months of engagement.

For the next three months, the new advertising platform was connected to the existing systems and was rolled out for testing and optimization. After this period, the ad server was handing over a million ad requests a month compared to just around 200 ad requests when the migration started.

The last three months were crucial when the ad traffic through the system was scaled up. By the end of the migration, the system seamlessly handled over 3 Billion ad requests per month. Since then, the average ad requests have doubled per month on the mobile application.

Kritter was able to deploy the secure infrastructure, along with testing, optimizing, and scaling the solution in a short span as per the comfort of the payment app

Kshitij Sooryavanshi, Co-founder and engineering head at Kritter, says, "To prioritize data security, we created exclusive technology solutions to seamlessly and securely deploy Kritter services onto the client's servers. The team did an amazing job creating the advertising infrastructure, testing and optimizing the workflows within the set timeframes. The client eventually migrated completely to Kritter ad server handling 100% of the ad requests through our systems."

Here are some key achievements to put the success of the project into tangible metrics -

1. Opening up revenue opportunity of $20 Million and beyond

2. $5 Million savings in immediate development costs

3. Immediate go to market within 3 months

About Kritter -

Kritter Software Technology is an 8-year old digital advertising technology company offering -

- a highly customizable Ad Trading Stack (ATS) that can be used as an ad server, a demand-side platform (DSP), a supply-side platform (SSP), and an ad-exchange

- commerce & retail advertising solutions

- Monetization solution for payment apps/ wallets