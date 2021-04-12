Capital Numbers Ranked in the FT 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021 List
Financial Times (FT), in association with Statista and Nikkei Asia, ranked the top 500 companies from the APAC region that have exhibited high growth.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest FT Asia-Pacific list ranked 500 top-of-the-line companies from across the region according to their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019. Capital Numbers is proud to be ranked in this prestigious list for the second year in a row and emerge as a fast-growing company with impressive earnings. This is big news for Capital Numbers and testifies that the company is headed in the right direction in terms of its growth plans.
FT released this third edition of the Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies ranking, in association with the international data partner, Statista, and financial publication, Nikkei Asia. Together, they identified some of the most noteworthy companies in a market-strength position in the APAC region. These companies are a driving force for the Asia-Pacific economy. They can generate jobs and retain the region’s competitiveness, even when disruptions almost chill economic activities worldwide.
Capital Numbers is highly delighted to be a part of this carefully curated list and recognized as a rapidly-growing company with an Absolute Growth Rate of 35.2% and a CAGR of 10.6% between 2016-19. Not only is this recognition a stamp of success for Capital Numbers, but it also is proof of its ability to survive pandemic situations and the fallout.
To be included in this high-profile list is a motivation for the Capital Numbers team. This honor is a visible acknowledgment of the company’s business performance and good revenues. Getting featured in this list can step up the company’s branding and give the employees a perspective of its future potentials. This recognition will also draw prospective partners' and customers' attention to a reliable service provider.
Over the years, multiple technology shifts have thrown curveballs, but Capital Numbers has shown sheer resilience to overcome all barriers right from its start in 2012. It has demonstrated the ability to power through and improve its bottom line, despite all odds. It has provided top-class services related to web, mobile, AI, and ML to help its customers win the battle in this digital economy. As a technology leader, it has created digital-first products - fast and on time. It has replaced legacy systems with modern software architectures to prepare its customers for tomorrow’s marketplace. With 600+ tech experts and developers, Capital Numbers is a highly productive, resilient company geared up for new challenges amidst the new normal.
The recent honor has further proved Capital Numbers’ capability to weather financial storms far better than its counterparts. The company is ready to approach the current crisis as a catalyst for digital innovation and transformation. In the future, it plans to reinvent its business strategies to fit the changing scenarios and emerge as a clear winner despite economic headwinds.
About FT 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021 List
This latest annual FT ranking of 500 of the high-growth companies in APAC - compiled in partnership with Nikkei Asia and research provider Statista, ranks entrants from across the region by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019. It lists the earnings of the top 500 companies in the area that have fared well in the past several years and display strong potentials to survive and thrive in global disruptions. It includes companies from various sectors and countries such as India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan, etc.
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web and mobile application development services for global customers. With 500+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to a large number of businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, along with several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/.
