HOOHOOLAB is Here to the Rescue, Combating the Negative Health Effects of COVID-19, Showcases at Licensing Japan 2021

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOOHOOLAB, the brainchild of Weido and a health-oriented IP brand inspired by COVID-19, announces its participation at the upcoming 11th LICENSING JAPAN. HOOHOOLAB was selected as one of the top 10 Taiwanese IP characters to showcase at the event by two leading industry associations, Japan Character Brand Licensing Association (CBLA) and Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA). HOOHOOLAB will join its Japanese counterparts online from April 14th to 16th at digiBlock Taipei, and participate in the physical exhibition in Tokyo, Japan remotely.

At a time when people’s lives have been abruptly upended by COVID-19, HOOHOOLAB was launched to offer stories of hope, resilience and inspiration. HOOHOOLAB with its naughty and confirming characters aims to console people, especially those who have experienced trauma and loss during the pandemic. Its carefully crafted storyline helps to educate the public with relevant and important medical knowledge.

“As the very first health-oriented IP family in Taiwan with a complete storyline and a whole new worldview, each member of HOOHOOLAB has its own personality and stories that aim to bring more laughter and arouse people's empathy,” says Mesha Yang, Public Relations of Weido, the IP company behind HOOHOOLAB.

About LICENSING JAPAN

LICENSING JAPAN is the premier international licensing trade show for characters and brands. Annually held in Japan, the world's 2nd largest licensing market, the show will be the ideal venue for IP characters to effectively launch and appeal to potential licensees and partners.

About Weido

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Weido is both an IP content creator and promoter in the IP industry. It is looking to expand the range of IP creating to include overall brand planning and marketing. For more information, please visit https://weido.cyberbiz.co/.

