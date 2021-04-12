TAICCA Teams Up with CBLA and LINE STICKER to Promote 14 Taiwanese Character IPs at Licensing Japan

Taiwan’s character IP has gradually demonstrated competitiveness against Japan’s mature character IP industry. Last year, TAICCA generated about NT$400 million output value.” — TAICCA Chairperson Ting Hsiao-Ching

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) recently announced the 14 character IPs selected for the 2021 Licensing Japan, including well-known characters, illustration and gaming brands, as well as original characters featured on LINE STICKER. TAICCA also announced the partnership with Japan’s Character Brand Licensing Association (CBLA) and LINE STICKER to promote the 14 character IPs in the Japanese market. Taiwanese IP characters will join the event online from April 14th to April 16th in Taipei, and connect with physical exhibition industry professionals in Tokyo, Japan remotely.

Ten of the character IPs representing Taiwan this year were selected by an international jury as part of the MoU partnership signed between TAICCA and CBLA last year. TAICCA also invited four character IPs popular amongst Taiwanese LINE users to join this year’s line up.

CBLA Executive Director Mr. Rikugawa and the jury panel commented on the diverse style of the selected works. “In terms of the character world view, the Taiwanese works are very amazing!" said Rikugawa.

“Taiwan’s character IP has gradually demonstrated its brand characteristics and its competitiveness against Japan’s mature character IP industry,” states TAICCA Chairperson Ting Hsiao-Ching. “Last year, TAICCA led a team to participate in the Licensing Japan, which generated about NT$400 million output value. Through the collaboration with CBLA and LINE STICKER, we look forward to promoting original character IPs in Japanese market and expanding in East Asia.”

The international jury selected the brands online on February 5th. Based on “market preference” and “high potential” in Japan, the ten selected character IPs include: OPUS, Kuroro Space Cat, Awa’s life, MILUEGG, HOOHOOLAB, PONCORGI, MeiMei X MrHH, Majimeow, Takokuma, and TAIWANIMAL.

According to the 2020 report from LINE STICKER, the top ten LINE STICKER creators averaged NT$200 million in cumulative sales, with the top give reaching as high as NT$290 million. The statistics indicate strong business potentials and opportunities for Taiwanese character IP creators. In light of these successes, TAICCA invites LINE STICKER to recommend creators with outstanding sticker collections to participate in this year’s exhibition, including DOCA, SINKCOMIC, FoodieG, and The Nothing Seal.

According to LINE STICKER, the platform has accumulated more than 450,000 creators and has developed a scaling and thriving creative ecosystem. It looks forward to cooperating with TAICCA to enter the Japanese market promoting more original Taiwanese character IPs.

Taiwanese original character IPs have already created buzz in the Japanese market with Kuroro Space Cat and Majimeow, and landed merchandise licensing deals with a major Japanese convenience store. TAICCA will continue to seek out international partners to shape Taiwan’s unique and diverse character IP brand.

