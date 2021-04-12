Boss Cat® Brand Launches New Raw Frozen Entrees for Cats
Treat Your Pet, Like a Boss™
These entrées were a labor of love with over eight months of research and development by our team. Every cat that has sampled this formula has loved every bite.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past three years we’ve talked about our Boss Dog Brand of products, but now Boss Nation Brand is proud to announce the company’s first foray into feeding finicky felines. Boss Cat® Brand is pleased to introduce its first complete meal system for cats. The entrées are available in both chicken and turkey and are infused with 500 million probiotics per eight ounces. The entrées also have DHA and taurine that are essential to cats’ diets. Being packed with protein and essential vitamins and minerals, it’s easy to scoop and serve these entrées that are available in both 8 ounce and 16 ounce deli cups.
— Vasili Nassar
Boss Nation Brands Inc, established in late 2018, is now a leader in digestive health solutions and an advocate for gut nutrition products that are loaded with probiotics for pets. Sales have exploded across the United States and Canada, and that is only expected to continue with this newest launch.
Vasili Nassar, founder and CEO of Boss Cat® Brand, is proud to see these new products come to fruition, “These entrées in particular were a labor of love for us with over eight months of research and development by our team. Every cat that has sampled this formula has loved every bite and that is something I am truly proud of.” The marketing team had a lot of feelings about the launch as well, “Seeing the packaging come together with these classic deli cups was a fun process to watch take shape. These entrées are eye catching on the shelf which is what we always strive for,” says Shea Russo, Boss Nation’s Marketing Manager.
This being the ninth product offering coming from Boss Nation Brands, you can be assured this brand is here to stay with their stance on digestive health and expansive lines. These top of the line dog and cat products as well as innovative hard goods can be found in retail locations across North America and select international markets.
Nassar founded Boss Cat® Brand for his cat, Franky, who is a finicky eater and had digestion issues. Having Franky turn meal after meal away, Nassar took what he knows about digestive health and put it in a meticulously thought-out formula created just for your V.I.P. (Very Important Pet). Treat Your Pet, Like a Boss™. Learn more at www.bossnationbrand.com.
Mary Tan
Whisker Media
+1 612-209-3303
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook