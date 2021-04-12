Artist Susan J. Barron Raises Awareness for Veteran PTSD with New Portfolio of NFTs
For decades, artist Susan J. Barron’s work has been presented in galleries. Now, her pieces have found a new home as digital files occupying crypto wallets.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, artist Susan J. Barron’s work has been presented in galleries and museums. Now, her pieces have found a new home as digital files occupying crypto wallets. Starting April 2021, the artist will be listing a limited number of her works from the acclaimed “Depicting the Invisible” series onto NFT Marketplaces.
“I’m excited to bring my series 'Depicting the Invisible' to a revolutionary new platform. These works are currently on exhibition at the Hunter Museum of American Art and The Nat’l Veterans Memorial & Museum. To me, NFT’s are an opportunity to bring my work to a whole new audience and to give back.” commented Barron.
With every purchase of an NFT listing, the artist will give back a portion to organizations supporting Veterans with PTSD, starting with Freedom Fighters Outdoors.
“Depicting the Invisible” is a portrait series of veterans suffering from PTSD. These breathtaking mixed media portraits shine a light on the epidemic of PTSD and suicide through a deeply personal lens. The works are layered with the veterans’ stories, laid bare in their own words. Through this project, Ms. Barron endeavors to breaks down the stigmas surrounding mental health, PTSD, and the #MeToo movement.
''This body of work is in direct response to the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day in America. As an artist, I want to shine a light on this epidemic of PTSD and suicide. I want to give these veterans a voice,” commented Susan J. Barron.
The work listed on the NFT marketplace Openseas will be direct digital replications of her portrait series. In addition, there will be excerpts from the multi-award-winning documentary short “Depicting the Invisible”, which offers a deeper look at Ms. Barron and her work with veterans.
An NFT is a non-fungible token that represents a unique item. Non-fungible tokens cannot be exchanged for equal value which makes them different than the most popular cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum. NFTs are unique, mostly liquid, usable, and verifiably scarce across many applications. This makes them the perfect technology for issuing original digital art.
To view or bid on Susan J. Barron’s work beginning April 9th visit www.susanjbarron.com
About Susan J. Barron - Ms. Barron is an award-winning artist whose exceptionally diverse work has been collected and commissioned across the country. Her work has been on exhibition at the Hunter Museum of American Art, The Reece Museum, HG Contemporary, SCOPE Art Show, Art Aspen, AQUA Art, and many others. Whether working with oil on canvas or incorporating photographic imagery and collage elements, Ms. Barron’s figurative and politically charged pieces aspire to affect social change. Her art bravely and beautifully challenges our preconceptions.
