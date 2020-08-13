Fledging Takes Flight With New CEO
Birmingham-based hardware company Fledging promotes Ethan Summers to Chief Executive Officer.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fledging Founder/CEO Weida Tan steps into a new role as the startup’s Chairman/Director of Growth and appoints Ethan Summers as Chief Executive Officer in a new leadership change. Summers previously held the position of Director of Commercial Operations, where he oversaw the most extensive sales growth period in Fledging company history. Most recently, Summers led the Fledging Commercial Operations team that resulted in the company’s best revenue months in its 3-year history during this year’s global pandemic.
“During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead Fledging as the company enters its next chapter of expanded innovation and growth. As we continue to expand our offerings, we are constantly looking for ways to streamline operations, and elevating Ethan to CEO was the natural decision,” said Weida Tan, founder of Fledging.
With the addition of Summers, founders Weida Tan and Steven Robbins will focus on product and growth with their new roles as Director of Growth & Director of Development, respectively. The founders are also assuming positions on the newly created Founders Board, with Tan as Chairman and Robbins as Senior Member.
“We want to be the most proactively helpful voice in any segment we serve,” said Ethan Summers, new Chief Executive Officer of Fledging LLC, “For Fledging, we want to grow our business and also empower our consumers. This leadership transition lets our best makers focus on making new, premium products while our best operators focus on running and scaling the business. For me, it feels like the pieces of the right puzzle are now fitted together the right way.”
Fledging’s flagship product line, a solid-state drive upgrade for Apple Mac, gave the company rapid success that resulted in the company being invited to Innovation Depot’s Velocity Accelerator program and landing $1.1 million in seed funding. Summers said that Fledging’s commitment to producing premium hardware remains unchanged, and to look for new product announcements by the end of this year.
As the company looks towards growth in the middle of uncertain times, new CEO Summers sees rapid growth as a necessity, not an option. “We have to keep doing the things our consumers know us for, like premium products at fair prices, exceptional customer support, and a wholly unique voice in our markets. But for us to sustain this rapid growth, it is time for us to expand into new industries and disrupt market leaders with our unique approach,” said Summers.
Christopher Britton
Juicebox Collective
+1 205-212-0491
email us here