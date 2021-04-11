Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,676 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks// ATV Incident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201199

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer                             

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04.11.21/1441 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Private land on Swamp Road in Franklin, VT

VIOLATION: No Charges at this time

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04.11.21 at 1441 hours the Vermont State Police (VSP) were notified of an ATV crash involving 2 ATV's. 911 advised that a 4 year old was involved. VSP arrived on scene after AmCare transported the child.

 

Investigation revealed that Dillon Stanhope, 26 years old, was utilizing the motocross track on his ATV. He was alone on the track. The 4 year old was advised to stay on the grass and not on the track. At some point, the child entered onto the track and started to travel up an incline as Stanhope was traveling in the opposite direction. There was no line of sight or visibility for Stanhope until he travelled over the crest of the hill. The 2 ATV's crashed head on with one another.

 

The 4 year old was transported to Northwest Medical Center then to UVM Medical Center.

 

This incident remains an open investigation.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks// ATV Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.