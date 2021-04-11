St. Albans Barracks// ATV Incident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201199

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04.11.21/1441 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Private land on Swamp Road in Franklin, VT

VIOLATION: No Charges at this time

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04.11.21 at 1441 hours the Vermont State Police (VSP) were notified of an ATV crash involving 2 ATV's. 911 advised that a 4 year old was involved. VSP arrived on scene after AmCare transported the child.

Investigation revealed that Dillon Stanhope, 26 years old, was utilizing the motocross track on his ATV. He was alone on the track. The 4 year old was advised to stay on the grass and not on the track. At some point, the child entered onto the track and started to travel up an incline as Stanhope was traveling in the opposite direction. There was no line of sight or visibility for Stanhope until he travelled over the crest of the hill. The 2 ATV's crashed head on with one another.

The 4 year old was transported to Northwest Medical Center then to UVM Medical Center.

This incident remains an open investigation.