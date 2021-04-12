The Survey is Open to Recognize the 2021 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises™
NaVOBA's Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises Awards
The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) officially opened its annual survey today honoring the best U.S. corporations working with veteran-owned businesses. Now in its 14th year, this prestigious list honors the large corporations that most successfully engage the nation’s Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBEs) and/or Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ as suppliers.
“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”
The companies that earn the Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ distinction will be featured in the Fall issue of Veteran’s Enterprise, NaVOBA’s official national quarterly report.
“NaVOBA’s efforts to identify the best big corporations doing business with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers has grown dramatically,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “Recognizing these excellent Supplier Diversity Programs brings well-deserved acknowledgement to the exceptional job these firms do at working with America’s vetrepreneurs.”
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is a member of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) and provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
For more information or to arrange interviews, contact:
Ashleigh Freda
ashleigh.freda@navoba.org
(724) 362-8622 ext. 103
