Resgreen (Stock Symbol: RGGI) announces the sale of its Wanda SD to disinfect the Palm Beach Florida Sheriff’s Office

(Stock Symbol: RGGI) Ramps up Marketing and Production of Robotic Products for Disinfection and Other Vital Functions in Response to Rising Global Demand

Resgreen Group International Inc

By using Wanda SD, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is taking additional steps to keep their employees and inmates safe from dangerous pathogens" — Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resgreen Group International, Inc. (Stock Symbol: RGGI) leading mobile robot company , today announced the sale of its Wanda SD to the Sheriff’s Office in Palm Beach Florida (PBSO.ORG), for disinfection of its jail. Wanda SD uses either Ultraviolet C (UVC) light or UVC and Ozone to kill 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria and viruses.RGGI Ramps up Marketing and Production of Robotic Products for Disinfection and Other Vital Functions in Response to Rising Global Demand Robotic Systems Developer with Years of Experience and Success. Wanda Disinfecting Robot System Sterilizes Facilities with UV Light. Targeting Government Sector for Increased Application on Wanda Units. Acquisition of State-of-the-Art Navigation Technology from Netherlands. Launch of Industry Changing Atlas Autonomous Mobile Robot.Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC: RGGI) develops AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) and AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) for the manufacturing industry. RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses and looks to acquire and develop components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies. RGGI management has years of professional engineering experience in this space and plans to remain focused and highly motivated to execute on its business strategy to develop certain Automatic Guided Transports including AGV / AGC and Mobile COBOT.RGGI has hard-earned tacit knowledge in the design and use of automated guided vehicles. From hardware engineering, software development, and intellectual property management, RGGI has the resources to help your automated and robotics initiatives. RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For investors the RGGI stock share structure is very attractive with 43.6 million shares outstanding and only 4.3 million shares in the public float. RGGI Targets Government Sector with Highly Effective Disinfectant RobotOn April 6thRGGI announced the company is targeting the government and public service sector with its unique, proven effective disinfecting robot. RGGI has created a direct mail campaign currently focusing on school superintendents in six states experiencing a resurgence in covid cases including Michigan with the idea of providing each of them a public health solution to properly disinfecting and sterilizing their schools for students and teachers alike.RGGI also announced they are in the final stages with a major Sheriff’s office in South Florida to purchase the company’s WandaSD disinfecting robot unit due to the rising need for increased measures to combat the effects of dangerous pathogens. The sanitizing effects of Wanda SD has been proven an effective tool since Wanda SD features lamps on top and underneath the vehicle that emit 253.7 nm Ultraviolet-C (UVC) light that kills 99.9% of pathogens in the air and on surfaces, including two coronaviruses similar to COVID-19: SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV, according to the IUVA.RGGI offers a number of highly effective solutions to schools, law enforcement, hospitals, businesses and more when it comes to seeking a significant impact on eliminating infecting agents and germs. The RGGI Pull Buddy is an Autonomous Mobile Robot which besides moving loads up to 2,000 pounds can be equipped with large number if UV-C array’s to cover assembly locations and warehouse facilities. RGGI Prepares for Global Launch of Wanda SD Disinfecting RobotOn March 30thRGGI announced it is making preparations for a global launch of its Wanda Disinfecting Robot product. An increase in inquiries and interest from many establishments regarding the cost effective sanitizing robot, Wanda SD, have prompted the company to ramp up efforts on a comprehensive scale.RGGI has engaged in a hiring spree to meet the increase in demand and production. Positions have been filled in various roles including labor, sales, and administration to provide the necessary support for escalation in manufacturing and production. New equipment has been purchased to aid in meeting demand for the disinfecting units. Cutting edge software has been purchased and implemented to streamline the process. RGGI Announces Second Successful Pilot Project for Wanda SD Mobile Sanitization Robot at New Hope Tabernacle in DetroitOn March 22ndRGGI announced a second pilot project testing the mobile sanitization robot, Wanda SD, at New Hope Tabernacle in Detroit, Michigan has been a success. The New Hope Tabernacle's Wanda SD unit includes and emits sanitizing agents UV-C light and Ozone.Including the RGGI Wanda SD's UV-C and Ozone-emitting properties into a cleaning and disinfecting routine allows parishioners to return to their places of worship safely and with confidence. The UV-C light neutralizes dangerous pathogens located on surfaces, in water and air. Ozone has an added effect of disinfecting areas the UV-C light cannot directly reach, including high ceilings found in many houses of worship.Wanda SD's mobility feature allows for the robot to be directed to a designated area via a smart device before beginning the sanitization process. The robust, but compact nature of this RGGI robot allows for the maneuverability within tighter spaces, ensuring proper disinfection. Acquisition of State-of-the-Art Navigation Technology from Netherlands Company, AccerionOn March 18thRGGI announced their industry-changing Atlas mobile robot to be outfitted with cutting edge SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) technology purchased from the Netherlands-based company, Accerion.The RGGI Atlas was developed to meet the demanding needs of the industrial sector. One model is able to tow up to 5,000 pounds, with a unit load capacity of 2,500 pounds. A second model can tow up to 2,500 pounds, with a 1,250-pound unit load capacity. Atlas is operated using 5G communications. Android or iOS applications are used when in manual mode, and Wi-Fi in automatic mode.Triton is a small interface containing the state-of-the-art SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) navigation technology greatly enhancing Atlas's functionality while maintaining the cost efficient status for the consumer. Triton provides high precision positioning data to the mobile vehicle. It is able to directly and effectively interact with Atlas's communication applications allowing it to move throughout facilities and warehouses seamlessly. Successful Pilot Project Leads to Sale of More Wanda SD Mobile Sanitization Robots to Travelodge of Elkhart, IndianaOn March 11thRGGI announced its international pilot project for testing the mobile sanitization robot, Wanda SD, has proven to be a massive success. As a result of Wanda SD's ease of use, mobile capabilities, and cost effectiveness, Travelodge of Elkhart, Indiana has purchased two additional disinfecting robots for its hotel. As a subsidiary of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Travelodge of Elkhart, Indiana is embracing the hotel chain's Count on UsSM campaign by including Wanda SD in their cleaning routine. The sanitizing robot confirms the Travelodge of Wyndham's dedication to protecting its staff and visitors. RGGI Launches Industry-Changing Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)On March 1stRGGI announced the development of Atlas, its new Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) for demanding industrial and mission critical 24/7 applications. The vehicle can use either natural feature or magnetic tape guidance to navigate through manufacturing facilities and warehouses. The natural feature or free guidance requires no wires, tape or navigation marks. Instead, the vehicle uses advanced lasers to scan its surroundings, and then determines its position based on the mapped features along its path.The RGGI Atlas can tow up to 5,000 pounds, with a unit load capacity of 2,500 pounds. Another model tows up to 2,500 pounds and 1,250 pounds as a unit load. It features 5G communications and operates using an Android or iOS application in manual mode and WiFi in automatic mode.Wolter Group is planning to integrate two vehicles, which will be available in mid-2021, due to their unique features and manufacturing process. The RGGI Atlas mobile robot moves loads up to two meters per second. It includes an onboard industrial PC or PLC based with standard industrial protocol and interface and an AI-based fleet management software. RGGI to Increase Corporate Production and Manufacturing HeadquartersOn February 18thRGGI announced that to process the incoming orders for its Wanda SD disinfecting robots the company is expanding production facilities to 5,000 Sq. Ft. RGGI also noted that the overall robotic industry is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.8%. 