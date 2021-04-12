autotext.me Announces Integration with Groove Glove from Tire Profiles

autotext.me integration with Groove Glove

DALLS, TEXAS, US, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me launches its integration with Groove Glove, a handheld, laser-based, scanner that enables technicians to quickly capture and analyze tire and alignment conditions by precise measurement of over 600 points across the tire. The powerful, cloud-based integration improves efficiency, saves time, promotes transparency, and boosts tire and alignment sales.

Upon a technician’s completion of a scan using the Groove Glove device, results associated with the VIN or license plate are instantly transferred to the autotext.me DVI (Digital Vehicle Inspection) in a professional, graphical format, which are stored indefinitely for future reference.

Results are displayed in both the shop’s view and the customer’s DVI, which are delivered via text or email through autotext.me. The integration enables clients to view inspection results along with the Groove Glove report, displaying average tread depth and pressure of each tire along with a link to the full PDF report in one easily shared digital document.

“autotext.me continues to expand our product offering to help support tire dealers and auto repair shops,” states Chris Cloutier, founder of autotext.me and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care. “We are excited to work with innovative products and companies that are on the grow like Groove Glove and Tire Profiles.”

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is uniquely positioned to understand and identify the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. autotext.me delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. autotext.me integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help shops operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.

To learn more about Groove Glove, visit them at http://www.tireprofiles.com/grooveglove/, or call (844) 654-6230.

Visit autotext.me at www.autotext.me, or call (469) 202-4090.