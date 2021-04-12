Documenting COVID Through Nostalgic Parody: Valerie Field Releases Mother Goose Chronicles the Coronavirus Vol.1
The Adult Parody Book Features Modernized Nursery Rhymes with Illustrations by Elaine CookSAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack and Jill went up the hill to fetch a pail of water. Everyone knows how this story goes; but what if Jack and Jill had to socially distance on the hill and fetch two pails of water separately to stop the spread of COVID? Nursery rhymes have been a staple for teaching history for centuries. For children, these rhymes can be merely funny sayings as they skip around the playground. For adults, a way to preserve history using creative learning techniques to help retain information at the highest level.
The events of the past year have been tragic, overwhelming, and disheartening for society; but the resilience of the human spirit is strong and willing. Moved by the events of 2020 and the leaders who made a difference, Sociologist Valerie Field decided to develop a creative retelling of these historical times through an old friend’s eyes, Mother Goose.
Mother Goose Chronicles the Coronavirus Vol.1 is an adult parody book featuring modernized nursery rhymes with illustrations that reflect the many events of the last year. Field utilizes popular nursery rhymes such as Jack and Jill, Little Miss Muffet, The Old Lady Who Lived in a Shoe, and many more to outline the intricacies of quarantine and its impact on various people. From virtual learning and job loss to canceled weddings and front-line workers; Mother Goose Chronicles the Coronavirus Vol.1 is a story meant to be shared.
Designed as a coloring book, Mother Goose Chronicles the Coronavirus Vol.1 not only takes readers on a modernized walk down memory lane but provides a means of creative release to relieve anxiety in trying times. Elaine Cook’s masterful illustrations provide a historically accurate depiction of each struggle faced during the pandemic.
"I learned how to "read" masks during the coronavirus, how to "see" a smile from strangers, friends or family. Each time I saw a smile or received an offer of help, I knew human kindness was alive and well, cleansing the energy in the universe.” - Valerie Field, Author
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to providing a means of creative relief amidst the COVID-19 pandemic; Valerie Field’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of Mother Goose Chronicles the Coronavirus Vol.1.
To learn more about Valerie Field, or to grab a copy of Mother Goose Chronicles the Coronavirus Vol.1, please visit: https://mothergooseparodies.com/
About Valerie Field
Mother Goose Chronicles the Coronavirus Vol.1 was written by author, sociologist, and former teacher, Valerie Field. Valerie is a fun-loving 84-year-old woman who is engaged in life, and everything it has to offer. First exposed to the Mother Goose parodies while teaching at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, Valerie quickly utilized Mother Goose parodies to write on topics such as ageism, sexism, and other social issues. Implemented into her curriculum in her ten years as a sociologist at the University of San Francisco, Valerie’s take on Mother Goose parodies became massively popular amongst her students for her innovative approach to teach sociology with a creative flair. Valerie lives with her husband and dog in Northern California where she and her husband have his and her companies and enjoy working together in their office each day. Before sheltering-in-place, they enjoyed their large family that currently includes ten children and 18 grandchildren.
