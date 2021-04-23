As You Please Celebrates 5 Years Specializing in Personalized or Monogrammed Gifts and Corporate Branded Clothing
Whether you bring in an item that you purchased or order your item, AYP can personalize it with your name, monogram, or logo.
The women-owned business offers custom designs for individuals and businesses, from monograms to logos, and prides itself on its competitive prices.
— Niva "Becky" Greenup, Owner of As You Please
"We specialize in creating one-of-a-kind gifts to commemorate any occasion, from bridal and groomsman gifts to Mardi Gras throws", says owner, Niva "Becky" Greenup. "We can add a personal touch to any gift. Our customers have brought in purses, umbrellas, and even ice chests to have them personalized. Businesses love that we are able to brand their items without requiring them to make a large minimum order."
With Mother's Day approaching, Greenup said her company has filled orders ranging from her custom-designed glassware, monogrammed purses, beach bags, and scarves to door wreaths, hand-made jewelry, greeting cards, and household items (dish towels, aprons). She mentioned that Dads are particularly hard to find, outside of ties or socks. She will provide a personal touch to Father's Day gifts, whether designing a special barbeque apron, etched whiskey glass, or adding his name to the back of his favorite baseball cap.
In 2016, combining her eye for design, attention to detail, and willingness to go the extra mile to please her customers, Greenup opened "As You Please" to provide her customers with more customized and personalized options. Her experience assisting with the marketing for the American Red Cross, at a national engineering firm, and with a successful regional industrial maintenance company, Greenup Industries, paved the way for her success.
"While working with Greenup Industries, I gained a wealth of experience helping people get what they want. That's when I decided that I wanted to help fellow business owners increase the awareness of their brand and the concept of 'As You Please' was born. We were purchasing promotional shirts from one location, hats from another, getting our logos embroidered from two other places and going to another place for glassware and awards. I wanted to provide businesses with a one-stop-shop for all their promotional needs," she said.
Creative ability and the desire to make people happy run deep in Greenup's family. She gets her creativity from her mother who was a seamstress for 15 years, her aunt Mildred, who paints portraits, her cousins who work as seamstresses and artists, and her grandmothers. Proud to have her designs spread professionalism throughout the Gulf South, Greenup wants to do her part to keep morale high in businesses as well as non-profit organizations. "One of the things I most enjoy, is helping businesses decide how to creatively acknowledge their employees and thank their customers. A small award or gift goes a long way in instilling loyalty in an employee or letting your customers know you appreciate them. I love the craft and creativity in this industry. From corporate logos to monogrammed personal items, we can do it all. It is our goal to be diverse and all-inclusive for families and businesses and give people not only what they want but also when they want it," she said.
For more information visit www.asyouplease.net or call 504-401-1309.
