Zeta Pharma Launches The Novel Diabetes Medication In The Egyptian Market.
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the presence of a group of eminent Egyptian professors of Internal medicine and endocrinology, a luxury hotel in Cairo witnessed the launch conference of “𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐳𝐚”, the latest type 2 diabetes medication, which contains the active ingredient (Empagliflozin). This molecule resembles a quantum leap in the management of type 2 diabetes, and recently produced by 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚.
The latest scientific studies have proven that this drug, in addition to its high efficacy in glycemic control, also benefits the heart and reduces the incidence of cardiovascular death. It also provides kidney protection and aids weight loss in diabetic patients.
A group of senior health care professionals from all Egyptian universities participated in this event and provided valuable patient instructions regarding this drug's best use.
Prof. Sherif Hafez, Professor of Internal Medicine and Diabetes at Cairo University, confirmed the importance of the tight control on blood glucose to avoid serious complications. He also highlighted the need for early glycemic control and advised maintaining tight control of blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Prof. Megahid Abu Al-Majd, Professor of Internal Medicine and Diabetes at Mansoura University, praised the leap that occurred in the management of diabetes with the emergence of Empagliflozin, which protects the heart and kidneys and helps in losing weight.
In addition to the scientific and medical discussions, the conference witnessed the launch of Zeta Pharma’s health initiative “𝐒𝐨𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐤 𝐡𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐤”, which aims to raise awareness about diabetes and to support diabetics from all perspectives. This comes in light of 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚'𝐬 endeavor to be a pioneer in treating diabetics by providing the latest and highest quality medications to the Egyptian patient in line with the global drug market and running patient support programs.
-𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚:
Zeta Pharma, an Egyptian company, started its operations in the Egyptian market in 2015 with virus C medications and actively participated in the national initiative of “𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐚”. Since then, 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 continued to offer essential medicines to the Egyptian patient, with a future portfolio of more than 150 medications in different therapeutic classes.
𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 has established its factory in accordance with the latest international standards and requirements of the industry and took great steps to qualify for the European GMP Accreditation.
-𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞: www.zetapharma.net
Dr. Faris Salama
