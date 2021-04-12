TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD ONE OF THE WORLDS LARGEST COPPER-GOLD GLOBAL MINING COMPANIES JOINS THE INVESTORS COLISEUM
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ)
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE INVESTORS COLISEUM WELCOMES TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. ONE OF THE WORLDS LARGEST COPPER-GOLD GLOBAL MINING COMPANIES TO ITS WEBSITE.
— Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder
The Investors Coliseum (IC), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company”), is pleased to announce that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) has become the latest company to participate as a Featured Company on www.theinvestorscoliseum.com
TRQ operates one of the worlds largest copper-gold-silver mines and has an approximate market capitalization of US$3.5 billion, TRQ trades on the TSX and the NYSE, and is covered by Equity Research analysts in Canada and Australia.. Please visit the website for a more in-depth look at TSX: TRQ/NYSE: TRQ
About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd is a global mining company that primarily mines copper, gold, and coal in the Asia-Pacific region. The company holds a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's largest copper-gold-silver mines, which ships concentrate to customers in China. Oyu Tolgoi is located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia, approximately 550 km south of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, and 80 km north of the Mongolia-China border. please visit: https://www.turquoisehill.com/
Roy McDowall Commented:
"We are extremely excited to join the Investors Coliseum as a Featured Company. We understand the importance of sharing our unique profile and investment proposition and look forward to working with The Investors Coliseum and its proprietary network to raise our profile within the investment community ".
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated
"I am extremely pleased and excited with the participation of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. to the website. The participation of TRQ to the website only enhances the success we are having and will have in the future. We look forward to showcasing Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. to our interested subscribers and the public at large. Our goal at The Investors Coliseum is and will always be to focus on companies on the site that are superior in quality and that our subscribers and followers want to hear and learn about.
Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD., it's subsidiary Investors Coliseum and the website theInvestorscoliseum.com, (together, “Investors Coliseum”) is an online investor community that connects active investors and small-cap public and private companies in various markets and industry sectors. Investors Coliseum is not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory or securities bodies in any jurisdiction. Investors Coliseum has in no way passed upon the merits of any of the featured companies or current deals and has not reviewed the content of any disclosure provided by such companies for adequacy or accuracy.
