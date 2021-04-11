Michigan Veteran Homes Dedicates New Home at Chesterfield Township

In 1885, Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) began supporting those who courageously answered the call from our country. Now with three unique communities, including the new Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township (MVHCT), MVH offers veterans and their eligible family members a home-like environment that celebrates camaraderie, provides peace of mind and offers easy access to extraordinary skilled nursing care.

At a total project cost of $76.5 million, with $46.1 million provided through a federal grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Construction Grant Program and $30.4 million coming from the state, construction of the MVHCT began in April 2019 and occupies 30 acres and totals 152,000 square feet.

Located on the grounds of Sebille Manor (a former military housing complex that supported the U.S. Army Garrison at Selfridge Air National Guard Base) the new MVHCT is the first state veteran home to open in southeast Michigan. The state-of-the-art Home consists of four unique neighborhood buildings, each measuring 29,000+ square feet, that connect to a 33,000 square-foot community center. The neighborhood buildings each house 32 private member rooms with ensuite baths for a total of 128 private rooms. These private rooms are the gold standard for skilled nursing and provide additional infection control protection by eliminating shared personal spaces while the state-of-the-art HVAC systems offer enhanced air filtration processes. There are also spacious common areas including shared living and dining spaces and each neighborhood features its own full kitchen. The adjacent community center is the centerpiece of the home and features therapeutic facilities for behavioral, occupational, physical and group therapy, an exam room, pharmacy, multi-faith prayer room, barbershop and salon, café bistro and gift shop. Members also have access to outdoor courtyard areas to pursue activities or to observe a wide range of wildlife including a family of bald eagles.

The Home held a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 2, 2021 which included remarks by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA), Anne Zerbe, executive director of MVH, Dave Henry, chairman of the board for the Michigan Veterans Facility Authority and Bryon “Kip” Brand, a retired Air Force veteran and future resident member at the home. Festivities included a posting of the colors led by The American Legion Post 4 Patriot Team Honor Guard out of Mount Clemens, Michigan.

“The state’s investment of $30.4 million for its share of constructing this amazing new veteran’s home demonstrates our continued efforts to make high quality long-term healthcare more accessible to our veteran community. This new home clearly shows our commitment to our state’s veterans and their families and is one way we can show our appreciation for all that have sacrificed on behalf of our state and nation,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“We are excited to have reached this critical milestone of opening a new veteran home here in Michigan,” said Anne Zerbe, executive director of MVH. “This new home will enhance our ability to meet the long-term care needs of Michigan’s veterans and represents the first home of its kind in southeast Michigan.

“The new veteran home in Chesterfield Township will provide outstanding state-of-the-art care to our veterans and their dependents. It embraces our department’s mission of recognizing that all military members and veterans are ‘members for life’ and we are committed to them as long as they need us,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the DMVA.

The Christman Company was selected as the construction manager for the project and site construction began in April 2019. Over the course of construction, a total of 353,485 hours of work were performed by the men and women who worked on the project. The project also directly supported veterans and veteran-owned business through contracts and employment. Over the course of construction, 24 veterans were employed on the project. The design and architecture for the building was handled by TowerPinkster.

“The Christman Company greatly values its long-standing relationship with the State of Michigan and Michigan Veteran Homes,” said Nikki Kerchner, senior project manager for The Christman Company. “We were honored to be selected as the construction manager for this project and took great pride in being a part of the team delivering this beautiful facility for our veterans. Despite the challenges presented during these unprecedented times, we were able to reach substantial completion on time and are excited to see the deserving veterans arrive to their new home soon.”

The home will open in Spring 2021 with a projected move-in date for the first veteran members to occur on May 17, 2021. Full occupancy should be achieved by the end of 2021.

Once fully operational, the home will employ approximately 150 people committed to providing member-focused care with 24/7 nursing, high quality culinary services devoted to member nutrition and dedicated environmental services to increase safety and comfort to veterans and their family members.

For more images of the facility and ribbon cutting, please visit https://flic.kr/s/aHsmVctrjd.