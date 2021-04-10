Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement on the death of State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller released the following statement upon the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed in the line of duty in Grundy Center on Friday:

"I was saddened to learn of the death of Sgt. Jim Smith. He was a dedicated public servant and courageous law enforcement officer. My heart goes out to his family and friends, as well as to his colleagues on the Iowa State Patrol."

The criminal case will be prosecuted jointly by the Attorney General's Office and the Grundy County Attorney's Office.

