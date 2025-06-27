Attorney General Bird Celebrates U.S. Supreme Court Ruling in Birthright Citizenship Cases

DES MOINES— Attorney General Brenna Bird celebrated the monumental win for President Trump at the U.S. Supreme Court that allows his executive order on birthright citizenship to take effect.

President Trump issued an executive order on his first day in office to stop birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants and birth tourists. In 2023, 7% of all births in America were to illegal parents. And many people pay more than $100,000 to sneak into the United States to give birth so that their children may have citizenship—without any of the responsibilities that accompany American citizenship.

The order is part of President Trump’s promise to end the Biden-Harris Administration’s policy of letting criminals, violent gang members, and suspected terrorists invade the country.

Three district judges each purported to stop the whole policy nationwide with a so-called “universal injunction.” Attorney General Bird led a twenty-State coalition at each district court and at the U.S. Supreme Court to defend the President’s executive order.

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion confirming that the district courts overstepped. President Trump’s executive order can go into effect.

“One judge should not be setting immigration policy for the whole country,” said Attorney General Bird. “President Trump properly used his authority under federal law to keep suspected terrorists and foreign tourists—including from China—from being rewarded with anchor babies just by virtue of entering the country. I’m grateful to the other States that joined me to defend President Trump’s executive order to close the birthright citizenship loophole, which the Supreme Court agrees can go into effect.”

Iowa led the brief and was joined by 19 other states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

