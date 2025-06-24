Attorney General Bird Leads 20 States Supporting Nomination of Emil Bove for Federal Appellate Judgeship

DES MOINES— Attorney General Brenna Bird today led a 20-state coalition supporting President Trump’s nomination of Emil Bove III to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Mr. Bove has credentials that establish him as a strong nominee to be a federal appellate judge. Currently, he is a senior member of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s leadership team at the Department of Justice. Before that, his public service included nine years as an assistant U.S. Attorney in New York—including time as supervisor of the storied terrorism and international narcotics unit. While there, he led the prosecution of notorious pipe bomber Cesar Sayoc, Jr.

Bove graduated from Georgetown University Law Center before going on to serve as a law clerk for two federal appellate judges, then-district Judge Richard J. Sullivan and Judge Richard Wesley.

In private practice, Mr. Bove stepped up when few would, defending President Trump in his criminal trial in New York. That thankless work showed Mr. Bove’s commitment not only to prosecution but to a fair judicial process. Mr. Bove was fearless in his defense of the President—despite the media firestorm and unprecedented attention on the case.

“Emil Bove has a proven track record of fiercely defending our Constitution and the rule of law during some of our country’s most trying times,” said Attorney General Bird. “His background as a public servant and his experience in prosecution and defense gives him an important perspective for the bench. He will be an invaluable addition to the Third Circuit. I’m happy to write this letter of support along with 19 other states supporting his confirmation.”

Iowa led the letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is considering Mr. Bove’s nomination. Iowa was joined by 19 other states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read the full letter here.

