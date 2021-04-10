Virtual Phoenix CEO Community Seeks To Lead Business Recovery
Denise Meridith is CEO of the World's Best Connectors, a virtual community of executives, who help other executives enhance their connections to family, employees, clients, government and the media.
A virtual community of C-suite executives (The World's Best Connectors) wants to be a major player in the economic recovery by training other executives.
I am calling upon large corporate leaders, who have been talking about equity for the past year, to actually get involved as sponsors for these types of events that really touch all business owners”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, April 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While controversy, lack of leadership, and opposition to common sense compromise has hobbled DC legislators, a small group of diverse executives, headquartered in Arizona, is seeking to help small and large businesspeople recover from the pandemic. In cooperation with academic, government, and business organizations, The World’s Best Connectors (http://www.thewbcs.com) has laid out a schedule of intensive educational seminars and training workshops to address the immediate obstacles facing business owners in 2021-2.
“The twin catastrophes of COVID-19 and civil unrest in 2020 exposed the economic wounds that have been festering in the US for years,” says The WBC’s CEO Denise Meridith. “As a virtual business leadership community, The World’s Best Connectors (WBC)foresaw the real, daily problems facing business executives, and the power of technology to help.”
Meridith and her small band of dedicated, successful business and academic leaders are using their own expertise and extensive networks to assemble a powerful collection of top experts to address the serious, but little understood or discussed, topics (e.g., acquisitions & mergers, succession planning, wealth preservation, supply chain management and sustainability) challenging struggling CEOs. In October, WBC’s Annual Conference presented by Arizona State University will focus on "Diversifying Tech Leadership." Executives and business owners can sign up to be alerted about details and schedules of these events via Contact Us on the WBC website.
WBC will also have quick, inexpensive virtual seminars, like "Financial Literacy for Employees" on April 22 at 10 AM Pacific Time, for small business owners. Any business owner can register (only until April 19, 2021) for this presentation, which will show him/her how to organize themselves and support their employees, at https://bit.ly/3cY6jAO
Meridith is a retired Federal government senior executive and pioneer turned business matchmaker. Having been “a first” woman and/or person of color in all the government, academic, business, and non-profit achievements in her life, she understands the additional hurdles underserved populations face, as well as the daily challenges confronting all C-suite executives, during these times of crises.
“I am calling upon large corporate leaders, who have been talking about equity for the past year, to actually get involved as sponsors for these types of events that really touch all business owners, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, national origin or disabilities,” Meridith says, “Government can be important, but is not the answer anymore. Private industry can and will drive the social, economic and emotional recovery of the US.”
