inGen Dynamics Chief Strategy Officer Eric Egnet Discusses the Organization, Culture, and Innovation
Competitors will attempt to clone our robots, new technologies will continuously arise, and other robotic platforms will emerge, but it’s our people, culture, and organization that won’t be replicable”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, April 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, inGen Dynamics Chief Strategy Officer Eric Egnet discusses the organization, culture, and innovation. As the company continues its global growth and expansion, inGen Dynamics focuses on building its organization with a diverse culture and innovation-driven mindsets.
“The greatest thing we can do for the business is to build our global organization,” said Egnet. “Competitors will attempt to clone our robots, new technologies will continuously arise, and other robotic platforms will emerge, but it’s our people, culture, and organization that won’t be replicable. We’re building an organization to last, made up of a strong array of worldwide talent, and its strength is our true competitive advantage.”
“We foster a culture of global diversity, creativity, ingenuity, and professional growth. It takes more than ideas to make them a reality. It requires dedication, hard work, collaboration, breakthrough thinking, and endless problem solving to build incredible products. Our team works tirelessly together while having fun in the process, sharing thoughts and collective mindsets, with everyone bringing their unique backgrounds, experiences, skills, knowledge, and understanding to make what seems impossible…possible.”
“We are setting a course and introducing a new era of innovation and product leadership at inGen Dynamics. Our AI-Enabled Robots and Intelligent Products powered by The Origami PlatformTM deliver the promise of tomorrow’s next-generation innovation today. Our proven strategy, design, and engineering will help inGen Dynamics lead the way in product development. We will continue to use this approach and methodology to build the most innovative products and then manufacture them in the best way possible for every market and industry we serve.”
“It’s an honor to serve inGen Dynamics, as Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. I’ve chosen to do so because of our core values, practices, and principles,” said Egnet. “It’s an amazing adventure, and I have a great pleasure and opportunity to work with some of the brightest and smartest people to imagine, innovate, build, and deliver groundbreaking AI-Enabled Robotic solutions that dramatically improve people’s lives.”
Three business factors that are driving the company’s sustained technology advancement and product innovation:
The Origami Platform™ has been production operational and has clocked over 500-hundred-thousand hours in client deployments worldwide.
inGen Dynamics, with its growing portfolio of solutions, is looking ahead at new milestones beyond the 100-million-dollar valuation in 2021.
The Origami Platform™️ is predicted to power and deliver an estimated 25-billion-dollars of robotic industry business in years to come.
inGen Dynamics, as an emerging growth company, is actively hiring and growing its team across all regions, including EMEA, AMER, and APAC. The company also intends to expand its global product manufacturing locations this year. The full suite of AI-Enabled Robots and Intelligent Products will be offered, sold, and deployed worldwide.
“An innovative, globally diverse, and team-focused organization is what truly makes inGen Dynamics a uniquely successful company,” said Arshad Hisham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are fortunate to have Eric Egnet as our Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, with his passion, insights, creativity, and outside-the-box thinking. His 26 years of C-Level business and technology executive leadership in successful growth-driven companies across industries makes him a key and valued member of the Ingen Dynamics Leadership team and company.”
