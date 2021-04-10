New Order Issued by Chief Justice Paul Newby

Chief Justice Paul Newby issued an order today extending emergency directives an additional 30 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dangers posed by COVID-19 remain serious, and Chief Justice Newby’s order encourages local judicial officials to adopt appropriate safety precautions in addition to those mandated by the order. The emergency directives contained in the order are effective April 12, 2021, and expire on May 9, 2021.

The following emergency directives from the January 14, 2021, order remain in effect: