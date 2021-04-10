Frontline and Immigrant Workers Receive Care Packages In 'Aid To Humanity' Events By Iglesia Ni Cristo
Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ ministers and members at the Aid To Humanity event at Surrey, Canada, on March 27.
INC volunteers in Victoria, Canada, hand out care packages to frontline workers during the Aid To Humanity event on March 28.
Essential workers in British Columbia, Canada receive appreciation and a morale boost from outreach events of global Church.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ launched a series of activities under the 'Aid To Humanity' initiative, aimed at uplifting the morale of frontline essential workers and immigrants affected by the current pandemic.
On March 27 and 28, 2021, INC volunteers handed out 480 care packages containing groceries to frontline essential workers who accepted the Church's invitation to drive to the nearby INC worship buildings in Surrey, Burnaby, and Victoria, Canada.
The INC strives to play a part in appreciating and uplifting the frontliners in the greater Vancouver area and Victoria.
As stated by Statistics Canada (February 2, 2021): “Seven in ten health care workers who participated in a recent crowdsourcing initiative reported worsening mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic...”
Rose Ann Peralta, a nurse, was grateful for the token of appreciation she received. "I'm actually surprised and glad at the same time because not a lot of people appreciate what frontliners are doing. Many have been disregarding the frontliners' effort, and I'm just glad that you appreciate what we do. I used to do my preceptorship at (the) hospital. I went there one day and it was the first day of an outbreak. It was really scary, and it was devastating for me to see the patients who have COVID-19 there. I believe that INC members have big hearts, so thank you for supporting the frontliners. Keep doing what you're doing."
The INC also distributed an additional 70 care packages to Mexican and Guatemalan immigrants working at a tulip farm in Abbotsford, Canada, also on the 28th. The care packages contained clothes and daily essentials.
According to Statistics Canada (May 1, 2020): “… [I]mmigrants were significantly more likely than Canadian-born individuals to report that the crisis would have a “major” or “moderate” impact on their finances. In particular, immigrant men were more likely than Canadian-born men to report that the crisis would have an impact on their ability to meet financial obligations (43% vs. 27%).”
Robert Baldidoy, the supervisor of the tulip farm, stated, “The workers are so glad and thankful that the Church Of Christ was able to reach out to them with kind-hearted gifts and donations. They appreciate the packages that they received, which will give additional aid for their daily needs, but most of all looking forward to learning about the biblical words of God taught inside the Church Of Christ.”
The INC has more than a hundred congregations and groups worship service throughout Canada. Eighteen of which are in British Columbia.
The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ continues to conduct outreach and INCGiving Project activities to help organizations and communities in over 158 countries and territories where there are INC members of different nationalities and ethnicities.
