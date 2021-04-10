Middlesex Barracks / Simple assault, violation of probation - suspect at large

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A301351

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6:08 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Folsom Hill Road, Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Simple assault, violation of probation

ACCUSED: Harley Breer

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VICTIM NAME: Withheld at this time

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an assault that occurred Friday evening, April 9, 2021, in Marshfield, and troopers are searching for the suspect.

The alleged perpetrator is identified as Harley Breer, 51, who lives on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield near the location of the assault. Breer was on probation at the time of the incident for underlying charges of kidnapping and first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Breer is believed to have removed his ankle monitor and fled the area following the assault, in which a neighbor was struck and injured. State police are withholding the name of the victim at this time due to safety concerns.

Breer’s current whereabouts are unknown, although he does have ties to the Marshfield and Plainfield areas. He is a white man, about 6 feet tall, weighing 170-180 pounds, with close-cropped blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans with a studded belt, and a baseball cap.

Breer is potentially dangerous. If members of the public see Breer, they should not approach him and instead immediately call 911; the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191; or their nearest police department. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -