Williston Barracks / Incident Report Lane Closure
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A101173
TROOPER: Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 04/09/2021 at approximately 1657 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound, Mile Marker 82, Williston, Vermont
SUMMARY: On 04/09/2021 at approximately 1657 hours, Vermont State Police responded Interstate 89 at Mile Marker 82 in the town of Williston to assist Williston Fire and EMS with a female passenger that had fallen off the rear of a motorcycle. The left lane of the interstate was shut down until the scene was clear.