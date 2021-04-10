Williston Barracks / Incident Report Lane Closure

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101173

TROOPER: Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/09/2021 at approximately 1657 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound, Mile Marker 82, Williston, Vermont

SUMMARY: On 04/09/2021 at approximately 1657 hours, Vermont State Police responded Interstate 89 at Mile Marker 82 in the town of Williston to assist Williston Fire and EMS with a female passenger that had fallen off the rear of a motorcycle. The left lane of the interstate was shut down until the scene was clear.