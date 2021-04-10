Artist Frequent-C Releases the High-Energy Summer Banger, Da Muzik, Featuring A.J. Entertains
New Song is the COVID-19 Relief We Didn't Know We Needed
When I wrote, "Da Muzik," I couldn’t see what was ahead, but now I see why I wrote it and why it’s so important for us to celebrate despite what we have all been through.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Frequent-C is set to unleash a high-energy summer banger called, "Da Muzik". The song is a cross-pollination between old school and new school music with a fresh post pandemic backyard party feel. "Da Muzik" is set for release on April 14th, 2021 and features triple-threat performer, A.J. Entertains. "Da Muzik" has Frequent-C rapping over a syncopated beat that is almost a throwback to Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s, "Summertime".
The song written and produced by Frequent-C is his latest recording in more than 4 years. “The vibe for this track is just encapsulating what we are all feeling right now," says Frequent-C, "It’s getting back to being together, cook-outs, fresh air, family, friends and having a good ole’ time.” Frequent-C is also wearing multiple hats in the development of this project. He serves as the project’s executive producer, style and brand manager. “I’m excited because I get to wear many hats in "Da Muzik". I am an independent artist, so I have always been involved in my projects from the ground up, but this time, I’m trying new hats and I love it."
COVID-19 did not really slow Frequent-C down. In fact, during COVID, Frequent-C decided to finalize details around the project’s release. The song was already recorded with A.J. Entertains who is a professional actor, dancer and singer. The collaboration was complete, but COVID-19 delayed minor elements. Now, the song is ready as people are preparing to visit family, friends and embrace a new version of normal.
“Music has always been important to me, especially in challenging times. When I wrote, "Da Muzik," I couldn’t see what was ahead, but now I see why I wrote it and why it’s so important for us to celebrate despite what we have all been through. It’s time for us to smell the roses and enjoy "Da Muzik".” Timing is everything and the song will serve as a welcome reminder for people to enjoy the little things---like no longer living alone---together.
"Da Muzik" is available for download on the website of Frequent-C’s new company, Tinted Eyez Entertainment, LLC. The company is an actualization of a vision that Frequent-C has had for several years. Tinted Eyez Entertainment cultivates, celebrates and promotes a variety of artists in different genres, including music, film, television and digital media. It is named in honor of a friend whom Frequent-C lost to gun violence. They promised each other that they would carry on the legacy of producing amazing talent for the world to experience. Download a copy of "Da Muzik" now at www.tintedeyezentertainment.com.
