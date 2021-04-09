Hayspur Hatchery & Mackay Hatchery Pole Buildings

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 5, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-109, Hayspur Hatchery and Mackay Hatchery Pole Buildings. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

Project consists of constructing two pole buildings. The first building will be 48’ x 32’ at Hayspur Hatchery, 071 US Highway 20, Bellevue, Idaho 83313. The second building will be 48’ x 32’ at Mackay Hatchery, 4848 N 5600 W, Mackay, ID 83251. Work includes design and drawings by Contractor-hired design professional to meet local and state codes, site work, electrical, and doors.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held at Hayspur Fish Hatchery on April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. MDT. Contact the Bureau of Engineering, 208-334-3730 by April 28, 2021 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Bureau

208-334-3730

Abadan Reprographics

509-747-2964

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Construct Connect

877-422-8665

content@constructconnect.com

Dodge Data & Analytics

413-424-3291

dodge.docs@construction.com

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, Boise, Idaho, Phone 208-334‑3730.

A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening. Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC work to be accomplished by a Public Works Licensed Contractor. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS