Northern California Manufacturer Announces New Underground and Overhead Utility Tools To Improve Worker Safety
New patent pending tools reduce risk of high voltage worker injury
We designed these products with power line workers in mind and with their input. We wanted to make it easier and safer for workers to perform regular power line tasks.”VALLEJO, CA, US, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to reduce the rate of worker electrical injuries in the electric utility industry, Meta Design Manufacturing Inc. (Meta) is now making its line of safety tools available to the industry from its new website https://metadesignmfg.com.
— James Coleman, CEO
In conjunction with the launch of safety tools for electric power line workers, a new website complete with high impact images and descriptions is now online. Meta understood that to design game-changing products for the Utility industry, collaboration with actual utility power line workers throughout the process was mandatory. Meta shares its facility with Pinnacle Power, a company that contracts power line services to electric utilities and telecom companies throughout California and the western U.S.. These workers provided design feedback as well as field feedback which was invaluable in validating time savings and power line worker safety benefits.
Meta’s new power line safety products include both tools for underground and overhead power lines that utilities from throughout the U.S. and Canada can now rely upon for cost-savings and ease-of-use benefits for their power line workers.
Meta’s Grounded Bushing Well is a patent pending underground grounding device that is configurable to work with either 200A load break and dead break separable connectors. The line worker would install either a load break or dead break bushing into the Meta Grounded Bushing Well, depending on the system, eliminating the need for the crews to carry both types of grounding devices on their trucks. This device was tested to meet the IEEE Standard 386-2016.
Meta’s Raptor Clamp was designed for overhead line use by lineman in the field. The spring-loaded Raptor Overhead Ground Clamp replaces the clumsy duckbill clamps with superior ease and functionality. Working in tandem with a lineman’s hot stick ratchet, the Raptor opens and secures wires from 1/8th to 1” with only 1-2 rotations, significantly expediting installation and reducing repetitive strain by a magnitude of 10X.
According to James Coleman, co-founder of the organization, “We designed these products with power line workers in mind and with their input. We wanted to make it easier and safer for workers to perform regular power line tasks. We’re excited to share these innovations.”
Those interested in more information can visit the new Meta Design Manufacturing website where high resolution images and descriptions of products are available. Expedited delivery and outstanding customer service from design through manufacturing allow Meta Design to stand out as one of the top emerging manufacturers in the U.S..
About Meta Design Manufacturing: In 2013, the founders of Pinnacle Power Services Inc. -- a utility and telecommunications construction company -- set out to launch Meta Design & Manufacturing Inc., a company with state-of- the-art manufacturing technology and a mission to employ the underserved. After launching Meta Design & Manufacturing Inc., the founders saw a win-win: a marketplace demanding the high technology approach and future employees benefiting from training in advanced manufacturing technology. Meta Design is proud that all products are “Made in the USA” and that those underserved people in the community employed at Meta Design can go on to continue in careers such as industrial design, 3D printing, Computer Aided Manufacturing and more.
###
Alan Koenigsberg
Meta Design & Manufacturing
+1 888-817-7018
media@metadesignmfg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook