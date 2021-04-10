40th Street Bridge Washing Starts Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities on the 40th Street Bridge (Route 2124) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Monday, April 12 weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, bridge deck and substructure washing operations requiring lane restrictions in each direction on the 40th Street Bridge will occur weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Friday, April 23.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #