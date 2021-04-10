Route 837 Duquesne Boulevard Bridge Preservation Work Begins this Weekend in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge preservation work on Route 837 (Duquesne Boulevard) in West Mifflin Borough and the City of Duquesne, Allegheny County, will begin Saturday, April 10 weather permitting.

Southbound Route 837 traffic will be crossed over into the northbound lane beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday on the bridge located between Harden Avenue and the Kennywood parking entrance (Gate B) through early August. A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction in this configuration as bridge rehabilitation work begins.

Additionally, left turns will be restricted on northbound Route 837 between Miller Avenue and Herman Avenue. Also, truck traffic from Hoffman Boulevard will be prohibited from making a right turn onto Route 837. Detours will be in place for these movements.

Posted Detours

Left Turns from Northbound Route 837

From Northbound Route 837, traffic will turn left onto Commonwealth Avenue

Miller Avenue, Herman Avenue and Hoffman Avenue can be accessed via Commonwealth Avenue

End detour

Left Turn from Northbound Route 837 to Hoffman Boulevard (Trucks)

Continue northbound on Route 837 past Hoffman Boulevard

Turn left onto Whitaker Way

Bear left onto Maple Street

Bear right onto Eliza Street

Turn right onto Eastman Street

Turn left onto Greensprings Avenue

Turn left onto Commonwealth Avenue

Follow Commonwealth Avenue to Hoffman Boulevard

End detour

Right Turn from Hoffman Avenue to Southbound Route 837 (Trucks)

This $5.97 million project bridge preservation work, approach slab reconstruction, curb and sidewalk improvements, drainage upgrades, guide rail resets, and pavement marking installation. Mosites Construction is the prime contractor.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

