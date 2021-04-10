I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Bridge Inspection Monday, Tuesday in Hopewell

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the bridges that carry I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) over Todd Road and Raccoon Creek in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, April 12-13 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the I-376 bridges in both directions from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Restrictions will not occur in both directions simultaneously.

Crews from PennDOT will conduct routine inspection activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #