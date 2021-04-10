Overnight I-376 Parkway East Drilling Starts Sunday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight drilling operations on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh and Edgewood and Swissvale boroughs, Allegheny County, will start Sunday night, April 11 weather permitting.

Drilling operations requiring a single-lane closure in each direction on the Parkway East between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and Edgewood/Swissvale interchange (Exit 77) will occur nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night, April 29. However, there will not be any restrictions in place on Friday and Saturday nights, April 16-17.

Crews from the Pennsylvania Drilling Company will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #