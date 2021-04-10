I-79 Overnight Lane Restrictions Begin Monday Night in Collier Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-79 in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 12 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on I-79 between the Bridgeville (Exit 54) and the Heidelberg/Collier (Exit 55) interchanges weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through early July. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction. Crews from Power Contracting Company will conduct message board installation work.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #