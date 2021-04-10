Eastbound I-376 Patching Friday, Saturday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing concrete shoulder patching work on eastbound I-376 in Robinson, Moon, and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur Friday and Saturday, April 9-10 weather permitting.

Shoulder patching requiring lane closures on eastbound I-376 will occur from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. on Saturday between the Business Loop 376 (Exit 57) and Weirton West 22/30 (Exit 60A)/Crafton South 60 (Exit 60B) interchanges.

Additionally, the following ramps will close to traffic intermittently Friday and Saturday:

Montour Run Road on-ramp to eastbound I-376

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A)

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Crafton South 60 (Exit 60B)

Posted Detours

Montour Run Road On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

From Montour Run Road, take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon

Take the Ewing Road exit

At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road

Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376

Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh

Follow eastbound I-376 back to the Montour Run Road interchange

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Make a left onto Route 22/30

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 60

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Make a right onto Route 60

End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

