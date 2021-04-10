COVID-19 Daily Update 4-9-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Brooke County and a 73-year old female from Nicholas County. “We join with the families in mourning the passage of these great West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,328), Berkeley (11,144), Boone (1,814), Braxton (847), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,503), Calhoun (260), Clay (425), Doddridge (528), Fayette (3,143), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,219), Greenbrier (2,552), Hampshire (1,661), Hancock (2,667), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,282), Jackson (1,848), Jefferson (4,198), Kanawha (13,572), Lewis (1,124), Lincoln (1,374), Logan (2,975), Marion (4,025), Marshall (3,214), Mason (1,912), McDowell (1,448), Mercer (4,452), Mineral (2,702), Mingo (2,355), Monongalia (8,803), Monroe (1,037), Morgan (1,044), Nicholas (1,429), Ohio (3,950), Pendleton (674), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,772), Putnam (4,687), Raleigh (5,880), Randolph (2,476), Ritchie (648), Roane (556), Summers (741), Taylor (1,170), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,804), Wayne (2,785), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,518), Wyoming (1,865).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Monongalia, Morgan, Putnam, and Wayne counties:
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
Fayette County
2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Smithers Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV
Grant County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Chick-fil-A, 156 Joshua M. Freeman Boulevard, (behind the Chick-fil-A on Wallace Way), Ranson, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
Marshall County
Monongalia County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
Morgan County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Putnam County
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV