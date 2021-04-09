Notice of Draft Title V Significant Permit Modification Public Comment Period – U.S. Government Publishing Office

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility-Wide Title V and Chapter 2 Air Quality Operating Permit Significant Modification for U.S. Government Publishing Office

Notice is hereby given that the U.S. Government Publishing Office has applied for a Title V air quality permit significant modification pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapters 2 and 3 (20 DCMR Chapters 2 and 3). The modification (No. 029-R1-A3) will add one (1) Canon VarioPrint i200 4-Color Inkjet Printer to operate at the U.S. Government Publishing Office, located at 732 N. Capitol Street, NW Washington, DC 20401.

The contact person for the facility is Mr. Daryl Kosturock, CHST, PMP, Environmental Manager, at (202) 512-1626 or [email protected]

The Canon VarioPrint i200 4-Color Inkjet Printer addition will increase the potential to emit (PTE) of the facility by 1.2 tons per year of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from 88.03 tons per year to 89.23 tons per year. This press is not expected to emit any other pollutants, and therefore will not affect the potential to emit any other pollutants at the facility.

This facility has the potential to emit (PTE) approximately 89.23 tons per year (TPY) of VOC. This exceeds the major source threshold for VOC in the District of Columbia of 25 TPY. Because potential emissions of VOC exceed the major source threshold, pursuant to 20 DCMR 300.1(a), the source is subject to Chapter 3 (Title V) and must obtain an operating permit in accordance with that regulation and Title V of the federal Clean Air Act.

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 029-R1-A3 has been prepared.

The application, the draft permit and associated Fact Sheet and Statement of Basis, and all other materials submitted by the applicant [except those entitled to confidential treatment under 20 DCMR 301.1(c)] considered in making this preliminary determination are available for public review during normal business hours at the offices of the Department of Energy and Environment, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20002. Copies of the draft permit and related fact sheet are available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after May 10, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Thomas Olmstead at (202) 535- 2273 or [email protected].