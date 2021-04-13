Userful Appoints Reza Razavi as Chief Technology Officer
Userful Key Solution Architect To Lead The Company’s Technology Strategy
I love the culture of innovation at Userful and how our market-leading visual technology empowers organizations and their people to improve operations and visual engagement.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Userful Corporation, the provider of the leading software-defined AV-over-IP platform for the enterprise, announced the appointment of Reza Razavi as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
— Reza Razavi
Prior to his promotion, Razavi was one of the key architects of Userful’s innovative Visual Networking Platform solution, and he was the leading force behind Userful’s groundbreaking streaming technology. As CTO, Razavi will lead the development of the next-gen architecture for Userful’s award-winning Visual Networking Platform, as well as the long-term technology strategy for the company.
“We are thrilled to have Reza take on the role of CTO,” says John Marshall, Userful’s CEO. “Promoting from within our ranks is a priority for Userful. And in this case, it was fully warranted. Reza has served as a leading figure within Userful and embodies our spirit of teamwork and hard work. His focus will be to enhance our platform solution to support enterprise mission critical operations, as well as realize the vision of our , Platform-as-a-Service architecture to power enterprise visual transformation.”
“I love the culture of innovation at Userful and how our market-leading visual technology empowers organizations and their people to improve operations and visual engagement,” says Razavi. “As CTO, I look forward to continue realizing our vision of supporting enterprise visual transformation.”
About Userful
Userful’s Visual Networking Platform empowers enterprise IT teams to centrally manage AV applications and services over the network—from control rooms to digital signage, corporate communications and retail. By leveraging network infrastructure, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and using only a commercially available PC or server, Userful delivers high performance, reliability and security with an industry leading TCO. https://www.userful.com/
