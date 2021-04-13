RoverPass announces RoverPass Capital – a new lending service for RV Park and Campground owners

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RoverPass is excited to announce their new lending service, RoverPass Capital, in hopes to provide accessible growth options for RV parks and campgrounds.

With this launch, we’d also like to show campground and RV park owners that lending doesn’t have to be a last resort, but an opportunity for growth and expansion.”
— Ravi Parikh, RoverPass CEO
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoverPass, a premier provider of Reservation Management software and a leading travel site that enables people to book RV parks and campgrounds, is excited to announce the launch of a new lending service, RoverPass Capital. With this service, RoverPass hopes to provide accessible growth options for RV parks and campgrounds of all sizes.

This new service gives RoverPass the ability to offer their customers funding options to expand their current business and invest in new ventures. Signing up for RoverPass Capital is quick and easy. Once customers complete the short application process they’ll be assigned a dedicated funding adviser to discuss their qualifying options.

Some opportunities RV park and campground owners can use RoverPass Capital for:
Adding new campground spaces
Investing in facilities for campers
Upgrading the camp amenities
Creating marketing campaigns
Hiring new employees

"We couldn’t be happier about launching our RoverPass Capital service to provide our customers with additional services to grow their businesses. This lending service only furthers our efforts to help RV park and campground owners reach greater success and ultimately increase their property values. With this launch, we’d also like to show campground and RV park owners that lending doesn’t have to be a last resort, but an opportunity for growth and expansion," says RoverPass CEO, Ravi Parikh.


About RoverPass
RoverPass provides RV parks and campgrounds with the best Central Reservation System tools that are perfectly suited for managing, tracking, and optimizing all of their business needs through cloud-based booking software. Park owners can accept reservations online, over the phone, or in-person and track availability in one place. Professional marketing tools are also available to help campground and RV parks succeed online.

RoverPass also powers the next great travel marketplace that gives travelers the ability to search and book an RV site or campground for their next amazing vacation, while also driving bookings and revenue for RV park and campground owners through roverpass.com and our expansive partner network.

For more information, visit roverpass.com and follow us on Facebook @roverpass

Lisa Senecal
RoverPass
lisa@roverpass.com

