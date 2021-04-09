Brotschol Opposes Packing Supreme Court

Youngest Congressional Candidate Calls Out Oldest President

LAKE HIAWATHA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Hillery Brotschol, Republican Congressional for New Jersey’s 11th District, issued a statement on President Biden’s executive order to consider packing the Supreme Court.

“Last October, President Biden told us he was not in favor in packing the U.S. Supreme Court. Today’s executive order flies in the face of that statement and promise to the people. We all learn as a child that in order to play games fairly you have to abide by the rules. The Biden administration is telling us that they can change the rules in the middle of the game to suit their desires. This is not governing. It is dictating. I oppose the packing of the court,” said Brotschol.



Brotschol Background

Hillery Brotschol is the new generation of young Republicans committed to fighting to preserve our Constitution and stop the progressive socialist movement. She has often been called the “Good Hillery.”

Hillery is a lifelong resident of Morris County and a graduate of Montclair State University. Her unique background, which can attract young voters, includes being an award-winning screenwriter, film producer and a proud union member.

Like Ronald Reagan, Hillery spent most of her adult life as a registered Democrat and realized that the Democratic Party left her and that they are a party of special interest groups and socialist progressives.

Hillery is running for office because she refuses to allow the people of the 11th District to be bullied into silence and submission by a Congress that does nothing but vilify those who dare to disagree.