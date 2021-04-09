Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual public meeting scheduled to discuss upcoming US-41 project in Marquette Township

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Marquette Township will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss the 2021 US-41/M-28 rebuilding project in Marquette Township. This meeting immediately precedes a regular township board meeting. There will be a short presentation at 6 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer period.

WHO: MDOT Ishpeming Transportation Service Center (TSC) and Superior Region staff Marquette Township officials Community stakeholders Interested residents and business owners                  

WHEN: Tuesday, April 20 6-6:30 p.m.

HOW: Click here to join Zoom Meeting

To join the meeting by phone: 646-876-9923  Passcode: 82583364325#

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kgIp7pkGq

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: Beginning this spring, MDOT will invest $9.2 million to resurface 2.8 miles of highway, along with building a nonmotorized pathway in Marquette County. The work is scheduled for May to November, and will require lane closures, local detours, and some night work. The project will extend the life of the pavement on the busiest route in the Upper Peninsula, with average daily traffic counts of up to 33,000 vehicles. Work is being staged to minimize impacts on traffic during the heaviest traffic periods.

Quality of life improvements include a smoother resurfaced pavement and rebuilt shoulders from Wright Street to Washington Street that will benefit multiple users, including bicyclists. A separate nonmotorized path is planned along with this project from Wright Street to Commerce Drive. This path will provide safe access for bicycles and pedestrians, creating an important connection between current and future nonmotorized improvements planned by Marquette Township.

Throughout work, project detour and closure information will be posted on MDOT's Mi Drive website, and will also be shared on social media.

