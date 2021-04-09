Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commission Refers 10th Judicial District Vacancy To Governor

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission began accepting applications for a circuit court vacancy in the 10th Judicial District, which covers Bradley, Polk, McMinn, and Monroe counties, on March 25, 2021.

After the April 8, 2021 deadline, two candidates had applied, leaving the Commission unable to provide the governor with the names of three persons qualified to fill the vacancy in accordance with Tenn. Code Ann. § 17-4-308(h). Under the law, the governor can now fill the vacancy with any person who is qualified to serve as a circuit court judge in the 10th Judicial District. The Commission sent the two applications it did receive to the governor. This vacancy was created by the retirement of Honorable Lawrence H. Puckett, effective July 1, 2021.

To read the letter from the Trial Court Vacancy Commission to Governor Lee, click here.

Applications:

David Mitchell Bryant

Michael Everett Jenne

