DIGITAL DESIGN & MARKETING EXPERT TO SHARE SECRETS FOR GROWING YOUR BUSINESS THROUGH TECHNOLOGY AT APRIL 15 TECH CONNECT
Modesto Chamber of Commerce, Bay Valley Tech and Valley Sierra SBDC to Host Eric Vaughn of One Eleven at Monthly Central Valley Tech Event
Our goal is to help our clients accomplish fantastic things through online marketing, typically starting with a new website or a website redesign project and evolving into a long-term relationship.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, U.S., April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apr. 9, 2021 - Eric Vaughn, president of One Eleven will be the guest speaker for this month’s Tech Connect. After spending 17 years in sales in the construction industry, Eric had an idea for an iPhone app that changed the course of his life. From that small idea, sparked a vision to utilize his sales experience and love for design to start a digital design and marketing consultancy. Based in downtown Stockton, Calif., One Eleven helps organizations throughout Northern California leverage digital tools to achieve rapid growth. Business professionals and entrepreneurs are invited to attend this month’s virtual networking event on Thursday, April 15, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
“Our goal is to help our clients accomplish fantastic things through online marketing, typically starting with a new website or a website redesign project and evolving into a long-term relationship built on trust and continuous improvement. We know how to leverage technology, and we help manage the online presence of our customers so they can focus on running their business,” Eric Vaughn stated.
The Modesto Chamber of Commerce, Bay Valley Tech and Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC) established Tech Connect to expand networking among regional businesses who use digital marketing/technology services and the providers of those services. Tech Connect is open to all local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Previous speakers include Tiffany Phillips, social media expert, and Phillip Lan, president of Bay Valley Tech. According to Trish Christensen, Modesto Chamber CEO, “Tech Connect provides a great opportunity for Central Valley business people to hear the latest technology tools to improve their businesses, and to learn about the Valley’s fast-growing tech ecosystem.”
Tech Connect will be meeting monthly online through Zoom. Spots for this virtual meeting are limited, so don’t miss this month’s opportunity to connect with local technology-minded business leaders and register today at: https://business.modchamber.org/events/details/tech-connect-04-15-2021-8822
About Modesto Chamber of Commerce
At its heart, the Modesto Chamber is a community of like-minded business owners who share the vision for enjoying a thriving economy and creating and maintaining our community as a vibrant place to live, work and play. The Modesto Chamber is the go-to resource and facilitator of ideas and communication for nonprofits, governmental agencies, and community leaders. More than just a business association, the Modesto Chamber strives to affect its environment for positive transformation by supporting change agents in the community. www.modchamber.org
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is a technology incubator and fast-growing free code academy, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers in Bay Area/ Central Valley cities such as Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, San Francisco, San Jose and Pleasanton. Bay Valley Tech also develops regional innovation hubs through its collaborations with California State University, the County Office of Education, County Workforce Development, Women Techmakers, Valley Hackathon, Tech Connect, Valley Agtech and numerous corporate partnerships. www.bayvalleytech.com
About Valley Sierra SBDC
Valley Sierra SBDC offers no-cost, personalized, confidential, one-on-one consulting for start-ups, entrepreneurs and existing businesses. The SBDC is focused on helping business owners and key decision makers create and retain jobs, attain capital and improve profitability for long-term success. www.valleysierrasbdc.com
Contact: Contact:
Trish Christensen, CEO Dori Jones
Modesto Chamber of Commerce Bay Valley Tech
(209) 577-5757 (209) 840-0746
Tchristensen@modchamber.org pr@bayvalleytech.com
www.modchamber.org www.bayvalleytech.com
Dori Jones
Bay Valley Tech
+1 209-985-4721
