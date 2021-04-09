Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Selects District Winner in Senate Art Contest

JEFFERSON CITY —State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, selected artwork by Addi Grimm, a student from Kansas City’s Walden Middle School, to represent the 34th Senatorial District in the 2021 Missouri Senate Art Exhibit competition. The winning entry was submitted by Rachel Wenzel, Addi’s middle school art teacher in the Park Hill School District.

Senator Luetkemeyer selected this illustration by Addi Grimm to represent the 34th Senatorial District in the 2021 Missouri Senate Art Contest.

“I liked the bright colors of the bird’s face,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I look forward to seeing this art in the Capitol halls each day for the next year as I walk into the office.”

Each year since 2014, students from schools in each of Missouri’s senatorial districts have submitted artwork for the annual competition, which is co-sponsored by the Missouri Alliance for Arts Education, the Missouri Art Education Association and the office of the lieutenant governor.

Finalists receive a medal recognizing their success in the Missouri Senate Art Exhibit competition. The winning artwork from each of the 34 districts will be displayed in a passageway that connects the Capitol building with the Senate parking garage, where it can be enjoyed by lawmakers and staff throughout 2021.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Selects District Winner in Senate Art Contest

