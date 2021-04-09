JEFFERSON CITY — On March 11, 2021, State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, presented Senate Bill 571 to the Senate Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee. The legislation authorizes the General Assembly and the attorney general to review and take action to stop the implementation of any unconstitutional executive order, rule change or congressional action deemed unconstitutional.
Sen. Dave Schatz Discusses the Importance of Senate Bill 571
News Provided By
April 09, 2021, 17:13 GMT
You just read:
Sen. Dave Schatz Discusses the Importance of Senate Bill 571
News Provided By
April 09, 2021, 17:13 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.