This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 9: Critical Issues

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews:

  • Senate Bill 63, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances;
  • House Bill 430, a measure that relates to adoption tax credits;
  • Senate Bill 55, 23 & 25, which would modify provisions relating to elementary and secondary education;
  • Senate Bill 138, a measure that seeks to modify the law relating to work requirements for participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; and
  • Senate Bill 188, legislation that would establish a tax credit for grocery stores in a food desert.

