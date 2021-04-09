Understanding the Value of Collaboration in Corporate Training
The Hot-Button Topic that Became Even More Important During Covid
Teams learn quickly that the key to success is collaboration among players.”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even before the pandemic forced many employees to work from remote locations, understanding the value of collaboration was quickly becoming a hot topic requested from training delivery managers. Departments were becoming increasingly silo’d operations with little awareness of what each other was doing let alone the impact one group’s decisions had on another. Working from home only further isolated many causing rifts between and even within departments.
— Bryan Rimmer, CEO
IndustryMasters, a global provider of business simulations used in corporate training, believes they’ve created a solution that demonstrates how the significance of breaking down silos, providing an opportunity for business managers to “walk a mile” in another’s shoes, and revealing the value of collaboration across business units.
Their answer: role-based simulations.
In any business simulation, participants are asked to assume management and control of a particular business. Typically, they gather in teams to review the business’s situation, overall market and pending decisions. A skilled facilitator may assist in assuring that each player offers input to the team so that all can engage and learn.
In a role-based simulation, players are part of a management team and each is assigned a specific area to manage. These areas might include Production, R&D, HR, Marketing, Business Development, Innovation, Finance, and more. Each role has exclusive access to reporting data for use in supporting sound decision making.
“Teams learn quickly that the key to success is collaboration among players,” noted Bryan Rimmer, CEO. If the Director of Production fails to share critical data about the business’s capacity with the Director of Business Development, for example, contracts may be committed to that cannot be fulfilled. Similarly across other business units.
Post-event, participants of IndustryMasters’ simulations note that they previously, “had no idea how critical a role the Marketing Dept played,” or that they, “didn’t understand how intertwined the company’s business units are.” Participation in these true-to-life experiences translates to application in their real roles – the whole point of corporate training efforts.
IndustryMasters has been developing and delivering advanced business simulations for more than a decade and role-based sims for the past two years. Their off-the-shelf products can be modified or fully customized to meet learners’ needs. With a global footprint, they serve business and university clients of all sizes and specialize in remote-based, virtual deliveries. Simulations focused on a range of specific industries or business problems, including change management, supply chain issues, project management and more, are available for immediate deployment.
