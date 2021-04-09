Lafe Jones Joins Louisiana Central.

Louisiana Central welcomes Lafe Jones, Executive Director of Industry Relations.

ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana Central is pleased to announce that Lafe Jones will join us as Executive Director of Industry Relations effective April 6, 2021. Jones will focus on business retention and expansion and will also have a leadership role in Louisiana Central’s education and workforce development initiatives.

Jones is the owner and principal consultant for Lafe Jones & Associates, a planning, marketing and management firm based in Alexandria, LA. In addition to serving 15 years as CEO for a regional company with multiple locations and more than 100 employees, Lafe is also an Accredited Public Relations (APR) professional. Lafe is not only an expert in consulting and strategic planning services, he is also a specialist in coaching and training teams as well as a seasoned public speaker, having given presentations at management and marketing conferences at the local, regional, and national level for decades.

“We are excited to have Lafe join the Louisiana Central team. Lafe brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this position and our organization. We look forward to having him engage with our existing industries to help grow our opportunities for success in Louisiana Central!” said Executive Vice President, Larkin Simpson.

About Louisiana Central:

Louisiana Central acts as catalyst, leader, and connector to build a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy throughout the region of Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. Our vision is for this region to grow into a uniquely creative, inclusive, and entrepreneurial place.