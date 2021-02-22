CLEDA has what they describe as a “big announcement” which may significantly impact Central Louisiana.

On February 26, the Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance (CLEDA) will be hosting a virtual event. CLEDA has what they describe as a "big announcement."

You're invited to join CLEDA live on Facebook on February 26th at 11:00 AM. By attending this event, you will learn more about:

-How CLEDA’s mission affects Central Louisiana’s economic growth

-The impact of CLEDA’s local partners

-The “Big Reveal” & CLEDA’s vision for our region moving forward

-How residents in our region can be involved

CLEDA invites you to join them LIVE to hear the big announcement and plans for the future. Larkin Simpson, CLEDA’s Vice President of Major Employers, states, “I am incredibly proud of the impact that CLEDA has made on the Central Louisiana community, and I am excited to see what the future has in store.”

Join CLEDA at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 26th, live on Facebook. Learn more about their community impact online at cenla.org.

CLEDA has promoted economic strength in Central Louisiana’s 10 parishes. By working with regional allies, CLEDA assists existing companies, while fostering expansion that attracts new companies to the Central Louisiana region.