FM 1417 Virtual Public Meeting

PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 4 p.m. April 22 to gather public input on the proposed widening of FM 1417 Segment 3 from OB Groner Road to US 75 in Grayson County.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will provide details on the proposed project. After the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input on this proposed roadway. Comments must be received by May 7, 2021 to be part of the official record.

The proposed project includes a four-lane roadway with an ultimate alignment to facilitate future unfunded expansion to a six-lane roadway. Future widening would occur to the inside within grass medians that separate northbound and southbound lanes.

Although additional right of way would be required, no residential or non-residential structures are anticipated to be displaced at this time. Information concerning services and benefits available to affected property owners and information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction can be obtained from the TxDOT district office by calling (817) 370-3523.

To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by About Hearings-Meetings, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Grayson County link. Alternately, enter the key words FM 1417 Segment 3 into the search bar at the top right side of the screen/page, then select the Virtual Public Meeting – FM 1417 Segment 3 link.

Comments can also be written and mailed to: TxDOT Paris District, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments may also be sent via email through the online project/meeting site.

Special communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting the TxDOT Project Manager Jennifer Carpenter at (817) 370-3523 no later than 4 p.m. on April 19. Advanced noticed is required as some services and accommodations require time to arrange. TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.